Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 360.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPGY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.87) to GBX 2,850 ($36.24) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,076.00.

Experian stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

