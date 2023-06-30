Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Free Report) traded up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 599,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 745% from the average session volume of 70,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

