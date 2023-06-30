FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

FATBP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

FAT Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

