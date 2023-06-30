Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $187.06 million and $55.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,096,676 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

