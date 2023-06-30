Field & Main Bank Acquires 198 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.75. 232,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,061. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $315.78 and a one year high of $426.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

