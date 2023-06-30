Field & Main Bank Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.97. 1,545,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,744. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.