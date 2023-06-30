Field & Main Bank Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.74. 444,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

