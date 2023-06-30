Field & Main Bank Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $201.55. 463,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $201.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

