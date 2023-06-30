Field & Main Bank Has $729,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 424,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,552. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

