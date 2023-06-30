Field & Main Bank Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

