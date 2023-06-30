Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.7% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

