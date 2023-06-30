Field & Main Bank Sells 2,320 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 1,400,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.