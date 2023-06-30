Financial Review: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) versus CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 10.97% 16.16% 9.72% CyberArk Software -20.39% -17.33% -6.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sapiens International and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sapiens International and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 2 0 3 0 2.20 CyberArk Software 0 4 19 0 2.83

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.66%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $174.77, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and CyberArk Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $474.74 million 3.09 $52.60 million $0.95 28.04 CyberArk Software $591.71 million 10.85 -$130.37 million ($3.12) -49.29

Sapiens International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sapiens International beats CyberArk Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. The company also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, it offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, the company provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications, as well as AWS secrets hub to develop AWS secrets. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as channel sales, security service providers, and advisory partners. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

