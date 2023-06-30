Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

FINGF opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

