First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.