First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

FBIZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,406. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 6,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,768.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

