First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FREVS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

