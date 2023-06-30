First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
