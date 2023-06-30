First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $23.47. 6,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

