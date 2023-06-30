First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,440,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,136,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FJP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 52,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.42.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5555 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.