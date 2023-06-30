First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 462,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,135. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

