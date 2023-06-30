First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 272.6% in June

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 272.6% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTQI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 20,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,692. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

