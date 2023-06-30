First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.57. 78,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,591. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

