FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.31

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$207.31 and last traded at C$204.91, with a volume of 55652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$199.86.
FirstService Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$196.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$188.03.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.129199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FirstService Increases Dividend
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.