FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.31

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$207.31 and last traded at C$204.91, with a volume of 55652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$199.86.

FirstService Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$196.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$188.03.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.129199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

