Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises approximately 4.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,272,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Flex Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,832,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,462,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $2,990,390.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,832,937 shares in the company, valued at $48,462,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 962,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.