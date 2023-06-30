FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 82,079 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $21.97.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $549.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

