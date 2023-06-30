Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.00

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 96.55 ($1.23), with a volume of 3483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.10 ($1.21).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.37 million, a PE ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Flowtech Fluidpower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2%. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Flowtech Fluidpower

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Stuart Watson purchased 8,965 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,951.15 ($12,652.45). Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

