Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.44 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 20.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in ASML by 1,790.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $726.42. The company had a trading volume of 313,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,789. The company has a market capitalization of $286.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $687.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

