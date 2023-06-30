Forum Financial Management LP Sells 102 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 69,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.12. The stock had a trading volume of 492,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

