Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,794 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,813,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,095,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 819,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.71. 250,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,751. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

