Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 280.8% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRZA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,719. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

About Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

