Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 26.3 %

NYSE FC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Covey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 101.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

