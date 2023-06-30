Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) Initiates Rating Reaffirmed at 3M

3M reissued their initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

