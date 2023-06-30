FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.49

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 523045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

