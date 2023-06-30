FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 400,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,182,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

