FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $20.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.71. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 147,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $5,389,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

