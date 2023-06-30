FY2024 Earnings Forecast for HBT Financial, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,504 shares of company stock worth $132,239. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 200,141 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HBT Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

