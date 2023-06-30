FY2024 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Get BCE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.58.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at C$59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$66.05.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.72%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.