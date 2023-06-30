FY2024 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.58.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.72%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
