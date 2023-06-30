G999 (G999) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,619.32

G999 (G999) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,619.32 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

