Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:GLPEY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.