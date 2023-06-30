Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
GLPEY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
