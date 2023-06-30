Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 35,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 69,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

