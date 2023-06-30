Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

IT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.54. The stock had a trading volume of 391,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,852. Gartner has a 12-month low of $231.05 and a 12-month high of $363.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.