Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
IT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.54. The stock had a trading volume of 391,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,852. Gartner has a 12-month low of $231.05 and a 12-month high of $363.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner
In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
