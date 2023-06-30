Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 2.6%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 57,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 702,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 142.67% and a negative net margin of 1,335.47%.

Institutional Trading of Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:VINO Free Report ) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

