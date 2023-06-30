Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 2.6%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 57,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 702,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57.
Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 142.67% and a negative net margin of 1,335.47%.
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.
