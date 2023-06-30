Geegoopuzzle (GGP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.24 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00017838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $813.53 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,407.53 or 1.00011710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.4212411 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,981,556.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

