General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.