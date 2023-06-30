General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

Institutional Trading of General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

