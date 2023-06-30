General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.47-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. General Mills has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

