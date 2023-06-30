General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,173. General Mills has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at General Mills

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

