Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 32,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.
