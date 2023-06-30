Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 32,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

About Genetic Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Genetic Technologies by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Genetic Technologies by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

