GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 1.9%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $569.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. Analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,029,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,684,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 259,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.